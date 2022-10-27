F﻿rank Lampard said having Nathan Patterson back gives him with a welcome selection headache when it comes to choosing his starting right-back.

P﻿atterson was Lampard's first choice at the start of the season, but he has missed the Toffees' last five games with a hamstring injury, making way for Seamus Coleman, who was particularly impressive against Crystal Palace.

I﻿n his pre-match press conference before Saturday's game at Fulham, Lampard said: "Patterson is back in the squad this weekend.

"We haven’t really had too many periods with a clean bill of health and I know most teams don’t probably but at times we have had multiple important players out.

"To get consistency in selection, form and fitness is a crucial thing. There are positives there and it keeps us with a healthy competition in the squad when people are fit and firing.

"It brings a really good headache, it’s exactly what I wanted. Nathan has been really, really good this season until he got his unfortunate injury. Then it has allowed Seamus to come in and find fitness and performance, and that peaked pretty much last week against Palace and against Zaha who is one of the hardest players to play against in that position.

"It’s a really healthy competition for two lads, one who has been here a long time and one that is coming through. They get on very well so I’m more than happy with that."