A﻿ston Villa chief executive Christian Purslow says he is "proud and delighted" to have installed Unai Emery as the club's new head coach.

P﻿urslow introduced Emery to the media on Friday and highlighted the 51-year-old's record as the reason for his appointment.

"﻿His track record speaks for itself," said Purslow. "His arrival is perhaps the most important moment and most important step since our promotion from the Championship.

"﻿Unai will have the personal support of the owners in driving forward our first team and also continue the crucial work of bringing young talent through from our academy, which we all believe is so fundamental to our long-term success and stability."

A﻿sked specifically about Emery's managerial career, Purslow described him simply as "a serial winner of trophies at hugely important clubs in European football".

I﻿t has been 26 years since Villa last won silverware - the League Cup in 1996 - and 11 years since they last played in Europe.