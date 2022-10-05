N﻿ewcastle United striker Callum Wilson says he and his Premier League colleagues need a separate 'Silver Boot' this season - because Erling Haaland has already wrapped up the Golden Boot award for top goalscorer.

S﻿peaking on the Footballer's Football podcast he co-hosts with West Ham forward Michail Antonio, Wilson admitted the Manchester City star had ripped up the rulebook this term.

"﻿The trajectory he is on with his goals is ridiculous," said Wilson. "And I can't see him slowing down. He's going to break the record for most goals scored in a Premier League season.

"﻿I want him to play all 38 games and then we can judge the numbers off that - it will be scary.

"﻿We're competing against that to win the Golden Boot at the end of the season? He needs his own boot and we can have a Silver Boot or something like that."

A﻿ntonio agreed and confessed he had initially misjudged the Norway hitman.

"﻿I have to eat my words," he said. "I thought he needed space to work in and, because teams would back off, he would not be touching it enough.

"﻿But he doesn't even need to touch it! These boys are going to find him and he can finish. I think he'll smash the record to pieces."

L﻿isten to the full discussion on Haaland from 23'47 on BBC Sounds