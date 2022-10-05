'We need a Silver Boot!' Wilson and Antonio on Haaland goals
Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson says he and his Premier League colleagues need a separate 'Silver Boot' this season - because Erling Haaland has already wrapped up the Golden Boot award for top goalscorer.
Speaking on the Footballer's Football podcast he co-hosts with West Ham forward Michail Antonio, Wilson admitted the Manchester City star had ripped up the rulebook this term.
"The trajectory he is on with his goals is ridiculous," said Wilson. "And I can't see him slowing down. He's going to break the record for most goals scored in a Premier League season.
"I want him to play all 38 games and then we can judge the numbers off that - it will be scary.
"We're competing against that to win the Golden Boot at the end of the season? He needs his own boot and we can have a Silver Boot or something like that."
Antonio agreed and confessed he had initially misjudged the Norway hitman.
"I have to eat my words," he said. "I thought he needed space to work in and, because teams would back off, he would not be touching it enough.
"But he doesn't even need to touch it! These boys are going to find him and he can finish. I think he'll smash the record to pieces."
