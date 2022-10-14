S﻿teven Gerrard says he is happy to take the flak on behalf of his Aston Villa team, provided his players push on and keep progressing.

G﻿errard has come under scrutiny from Villa fans in recent weeks, with his side 16th in the table despite a four-match unbeaten run.

A﻿sked if the players should shoulder some of the responsibility, Gerrard said he wanted to carry the pressure himself.

"﻿I want to protect them. I'm proud to be their leader," he said. "Keep bringing any criticism my way. I want them to play with freedom and not to worry about where we're at, or what's gone before.

"﻿They need to focus on Chelsea and I want them to go in with aggression, belief and confidence that we can get results.

"﻿Players under me are allowed to make mistakes as long as they move on quickly and focus on the next match, or the next moment, and execute.

"﻿The pressure coming my way is fine - I accept it and won't shy away from it."