Dundee United manager Liam Fox remained cautious after his side's 4-0 thumping of Aberdeen, telling BBC Scotland "it's only three points."

“Obviously really pleased with the result, with the performance," he said. "Let’s not kid oursvles it’s a big result but only three points.

“We rode our luck a bit early on in the game, credit to Aberdeen they put us under pressure. We stood firm and then when the opportunities for us came we were ruthless tonight.

“It’s two in two for Tony [Watt] now, he was good. We still need more from every individual though, we need to keep pushing. And again I repeat myself, it’s only three points.

"They had a fair bit of possession, they’ve got good movement and good players but I thought we coped with that reasonably well tonight.

“It could be [a turning point in our season] but we have to follow it up. We’ve got a very difficult game coming up against Hibs, there's no point taking a step tonight and then taking two back. We'll be back to work and ready to go for Tuesday night.

“For us moving forward that's the level I expect. Some of the criticism has been justified, we’re all aware of and accept that. All we can do is look forward with positivity.”