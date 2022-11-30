Jambos head to sunny Spain
- Published
Hearts fly out to the south of Spain today for a week-long training camp.
They will be based in Malaga, and are scheduled to play a couple of friendlies, as preparations are ramped up for the return of the Scottish Premiership.
Hearts' first game back is at home to Kilmarnock on 17 December, with Robbie Neilson's side currently fifth in the table.
🛫 🔜 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/g0HtxqPTX6— Heart of Midlothian FC (@JamTarts) November 30, 2022
