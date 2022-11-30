H﻿earts fly out to the south of Spain today for a week-long training camp.

T﻿hey will be based in Malaga, and are scheduled to play a couple of friendlies, as preparations are ramped up for the return of the Scottish Premiership.

H﻿earts' first game back is at home to Kilmarnock on 17 December, with Robbie Neilson's side currently fifth in the table.