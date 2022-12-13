'A tricky restart for Ross County'

Peter Mackay, Ross County fan

The return to action is finally here as Ross County are back after the World Cup break to host St Johnstone.

After a training camp in sunny Spain it would appear Malky Mackay has made sure his side a ready for a swift return to action.

Despite sitting in tenth, form was strong before the break, with victories over Hibernian and St Mirren before a narrow loss to Celtic.

Returning to action for the Staggies in the upcoming period will be Connor Randall and Alex Samuel, who will add some extra depth to the squad, although Randall will have a big job to wrestle his jersey back from Calum Johnson.

It’s not an easy fixture against Calum Davidson's men - but it could be a chance to regain confidence and kickstart the second half of the season.

Three points could extend the gap between the Staggies and the bottom two of Kilmarnock and Dundee United, who will no doubt be more than capable of providing a tough battle in the relegation conversation.