Marcus Rashford came off the bench to add to England's advantage as they eased to a 6-2 win over Iran in their World Cup opener.
The 25-year-old now has 13 international goals.
Rashfordddddd! 💫
Marcus Rashford gets in on the act against Iran immediately after being subbed on!
Five star performance ⭐
