'I think Leicester will kick on between now and the end of the season'

Former Leicester City winger Matt Piper believes recent performances from Brendan Rodgers' side have set them up nicely for a strong second half of the season.

When asked how he would define success for the Foxes between now and the end of the season, Piper told BBC Radio Leicester's When You're Smiling podcast: "From this standing point, with the guys that were brought in in January, you now sort of understand what the manager was saying and why he needed that freshness.

"It gave everyone a bounce. They have come in and been quality additions who have affected the first XI.

"I know it’s disappointing we got beaten by Manchester United, but six points from those nine available is why I wouldn’t concur [that a top-10 finish isn’t realistic].

"It has been a difficult February so far, and we got a good points return from it. I don’t think the squad will be hurt mentally by what happened at Manchester United. I think they will take the positives and I think they will kick on between now and the end of the season.

"I’m hoping thy have a really good FA Cup run and a finish in the top half. I don’t think that’s too much to hope for."

