Rangers v Celtic: Team news

Rangers midfielders Malik Tillman (hamstring), Ryan Jack (calf), John Lundstram (ankle) and Scott Arfield (calf) will be assessed before Sunday’s Viaplay final with Celtic at Hampden.

John Souttar, Tom Lawrence, Rabbi Matondo, Steven Davis, Ridvan Yilmaz and Filip Helander remain out for the Ibrox side.

Celtic face uncertainty over Aaron Mooy and David Turnbull, with the midfield pair hoping to return from knocks that kept them out of last week's victory over Aberdeen.

Back-up goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist is a doubt after a minor calf injury.