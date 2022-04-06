Brendan Rodgers is expecting an “intense game” as Leicester gear up for a European quarter-final with PSV at the King Power on Thursday.

The Foxes beat Rennes to reach the last eight of the inaugural Europa Conference League and Rodgers hopes the supporters will replicate the atmosphere from the previous round to help them establish a first-leg lead.

“When you arrive in a quarter-final, it’s going to be an intense game,” he said. “Our supporters and players will be up for it.

“Against Rennes, we showed real resilience and guts. It’s never going to be smooth, so you have to have those characteristics.

“At home, we have to have intensity.”

Leicester made the quarter-finals of the Champions League in 2017 but were knocked out by Atletico Madrid.

Rodgers admits big European nights do not come around often for clubs like Leicester and he wants his team to make the most of it.

“We don’t have a rich history in Europe, so it’s deemed a big occasion,” he said.

“The supporters will create a special atmosphere and we will need that for the tempo.

“We hope to have a good advantage coming away from the first leg.”