Brentford are hopeful Denmark playmaker Christian Eriksen will remain at the club beyond the end of his six-month deal, but the Bees face "fierce competition" for the 30-year-old's signature from his former side Tottenham. (90Min), external

Meanwhile, Brentford are in talks with Shakhtar Donetsk over a deal for Ukrainian winger Mykhaylo Mudryk. (Sky Sports), external

Want more transfer news? Read Wednesday's full gossip column