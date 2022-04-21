Marcel Van der Kraan, Sports editor, De Telegraaf

Erik ten Hag's football philosophy has always been like Pep Guardiola's and Johan Cruyff's. He likes to attack, to create things on the pitch.

Players can find it hard with him because, like Guardiola, he comes across as a bit obsessive. To get a style like you do at Ajax - Dutch Total Football, basically - it needs lots of work and lots of attacking players.

It leaves a lot of space and you want your defenders playing really high up. It entails a lot of risk and you have to be a bit of a maniac to instil in your players that every pass has to be just right, that there can be no mistakes.

But his man management is excellent and all his players say they have learnt so much from him.

Whereas many coaches focus on the first XI, Ten Hag will spend an incredible amount of time on the training pitch. At Manchester United he won't just pay attention to the star players like Cristiano Ronaldo or Harry Maguire, he'll also go to the 19th or 20th most important player. He's taken on players with different characters and he doesn't mind how many hours he has to spend with them, he will give all his time to them.

That's where he gets the respect from the players because they see the effort he puts in to improve them individually. Even with those who have the most difficult background - some kind of baggage, maybe - if he thinks the talent is there he'll make sure they fit in.

He is not scared to take on the Manchester United job. But he will want to be in a tracksuit many hours a day. He doesn't consider himself an office man - if he did he'd have gone in to his dad's company. He would hate to constantly be on the phone to agents, and I have a feeling that is one of the main discussion points about his potential appointment. That's where he'll want a sporting director or an assistant with the ability to do that.

Read more on what Ten Hag will bring to United