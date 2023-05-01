Tottenham's first-half woes

Tottenham almost completed a remarkable comeback against Liverpool on Sunday but it was yet another match in which they conceded a number of first-half goals and gave themselves a mountain to climb.

Statistics show an apparent chasm between how they start matches and how they finish. Indeed, only a third of Tottenham's 63 Premier League goals this season have been scored in the first half, the lowest share of any team in the top flight.

In fact, if games ended after 45 minutes, the north London side would be ninth in the league, with 10 wins out of 34 and a goal difference of -9 (21 goals scored compared with 30 conceded).

In contrast, their record in the second period - 17 victories and a goal difference of +15 (42 goals for, 27 against) - is bettered by only by title-chasing Manchester City and rivals Arsenal.

Spurs have consistently fallen behind in games - conceding the first goal in 18 of their 34 Premier League fixtures - and have shipped 20 goals in the first 25 minutes of matches - the most in the league this season.

They appear more cautious approach in the first half of games as they have taken a total of 205 shots in the opening 45 minutes, while allowing 240 efforts on their own goal.

In comparison, they have taken 267 shots in total in the second 45 minutes, compared with 235 against, and are the only side in the league to have faced fewer shots in the second half than the first.