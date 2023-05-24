Shamoon Hafez, BBC Sport

Roberto Firmino was given an emotional send-off in his final game for Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday, scoring a late equaliser in the 1-1 draw against Aston Villa.

The Brazilian has played 361 games, scoring 110 goals, since joining from Hoffenheim in 2015 and will wear the Reds shirt for the last time on Sunday at Southampton.

The player won the lot with Liverpool, including the 2019 Champions League and the Premier League a year later, leaving this summer as a modern great.

Supporters have painted a mural of Firmino on the side of one of the houses close to Anfield and the 31-year-old paid a visit to the site on Sunday.

However, eagled-eyed witnesses has spotted a slight issue - an Everton sticker in the window next to the painting.

The Liverpool Echo, external reports that the sticker was put in the window long before the mural went up, so we can only assume those behind it were well aware of the 'offending' item.