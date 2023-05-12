Leeds boss Sam Allardyce says his sacking from Newcastle in 2008 was a 'massive knockback' for him.

His reign at St James' Park was cut short eight months into a three-year contract and he departed with a record of eight wins, six draws and 10 defeats.

“It’s a long time ago. Was I disappointed? Yes. What did it do to my career? It was a massive knockback but, as always, I always recover and move on," he said.

"I couldn’t avoid an unexpected change of ownership. I have no criticism of Mike [Ashley], it was his club and he wanted to do what he wanted to do with it at that particular time.

"For me, it was a blow to my career at that time because I wanted to take Newcastle as far as I possibly could - like they are doing now. That was the ambition of me and Freddy Shepherd [chairman of Newcastle before Ashley’s takeover] at the time but it wasn’t to be.”

By the end of 2008, Allardyce was back in a job - he joined Blackburn Rovers in December.