Vote: Who is your Aston Villa player of the season?
- Published
We asked our Aston Villa fan contributor for their four player of the season choices and you can now vote for your top one.
Richard Sutherland, The Villa Park Podcast, external
Tyrone Mings
After being tripped of the captaincy and dropped at the start of the season, Mings knuckled down and became a consistent performer under Steven Gerrard - but has elevated to another level under Unai Emery. A colossus on the pitch, Mings has played a huge part in Villa's improvement.
Douglas Luiz
Another player who was initially dropped by Gerrard, but Dougie has grown this season to be a real talisman in midfield. Whether it's in a deeper or more advanced role, Luiz controls matches and has added goals and assists to his game, making him a really top midfielder.
Ashley Young
A true inspiration. Still playing at the top level aged 38, Young has been one of our most consistent performers this season. Not only great on the pitch, but also a fantastic presence in the dressing room.
Ollie Watkins
Another player who has really benefited from Emery taking over. Watkins has simplified his game - he now doesn't chase across the backline - and has reaped the rewards. A run of 11 goals in 12 games was just incredible.
