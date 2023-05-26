Richard Sutherland, The Villa Park Podcast, external

Tyrone Mings

After being tripped of the captaincy and dropped at the start of the season, Mings knuckled down and became a consistent performer under Steven Gerrard - but has elevated to another level under Unai Emery. A colossus on the pitch, Mings has played a huge part in Villa's improvement.

Douglas Luiz

Another player who was initially dropped by Gerrard, but Dougie has grown this season to be a real talisman in midfield. Whether it's in a deeper or more advanced role, Luiz controls matches and has added goals and assists to his game, making him a really top midfielder.

Ashley Young

A true inspiration. Still playing at the top level aged 38, Young has been one of our most consistent performers this season. Not only great on the pitch, but also a fantastic presence in the dressing room.

Ollie Watkins

Another player who has really benefited from Emery taking over. Watkins has simplified his game - he now doesn't chase across the backline - and has reaped the rewards. A run of 11 goals in 12 games was just incredible.

