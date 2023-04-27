Former Leicester City defender Robert Huth says Brentford deserve credit for their win over Chelsea on Wednesday.

Thomas Frank's side have won consecutive away league games at Stamford Bridge, which is more victories than in their previous five trips to face their west London rivals.

"Credit where it’s due, Brentford did an absolute job on Chelsea," Huth told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily.

"Brentford wouldn’t have been worried about Chelsea having the ball in midfield. With no striker on the pitch, they would have been quite happy with that.

"If their game plan was to score from the set piece, it worked.

"One very organised club from the outside in Brentford, and one that I don’t know where they are [for Chelsea]."

Did you know?

Brentford are unbeaten in their last seven league London derbies, while they were last on a longer such run in August 1955 (run of 11 games).

