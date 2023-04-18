C﻿hris Forryan, Leicester Till I Die, external

It's no laughing matter.

Well, not to every Leicester City fan worried about the club getting relegated and who was watching their team concede three goals in the first 20 minutes against Manchester City in a game that, at that point, was getting Southampton fans excited that their recent 9-0s could be beaten.

In a way, Saturday's match was a bit of a free hit as Dean Smith's first in charge. Not many Leicester fans honestly expected a win, but we did want to see an improvement.

We were blown away in that first half. However, under Brendan Rodgers I don't think we would have seen the substitutions and fightback we did in the second period. If James Maddison had passed and the post was not quite as thick who knows how the game may have ended.

But the main talking point was Jamie Vardy covering his mouth to say something and joking with Erling Haaland at the kick-off straight after their third goal.

Vardy is, and always will be, like a god to me. We will never know what was said, but it was bad timing by Vardy and he got caught by the cameras.

Bring on Wolves.