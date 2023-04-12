Nottingham Forest's European Cup-winning captain John McGovern has praised owner Evangelos Marinakis for sticking by Steve Cooper.

The former Forest midfielder said Cooper produced "a miracle" getting the club back into the top-flight and welcomes the loyalty shown by Marinakis.

Speaking to BBC Radio Nottingham's Shut Up And Show More Football podcast, he said: "I think the owner of the club has been absolutely brilliant. He has decided that Steve is going to stay here, he knows that he produced literally a miracle to get us into the Premier League.

"You don’t turn into a bad coach in less than a year when you have produced almost a miracle for the club. You have to give him a little bit of time. Stick by the guy that did a fantastic job.

"I think the owner has been superb because he did it [backed Cooper] when other people were saying “maybe this” or “maybe that” and he has come out very positively and said Steve Cooper is still our manager."

McGovern sees the progress being made by Forest throughout the season and believes maintaining that, plus a little bit of luck, Cooper's side can avoid relegation.

"We started the season losing games by about five or six goals. We’ve got to the stage now where we still haven’t got it quite right but at least we aren’t getting absolutely murdered by teams.

"We’ve got enough quality in the side as we’ve shown beating teams like Liverpool. That was a real surprise for people and we’ve just got to maintain that little bit of confidence, maintain the attitude where you go into every game giving everything you’ve got and hope occasionally for the rub of the green."

