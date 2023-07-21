Banfield insists Rangers ready for 'intense' season

Rangers assistant manager Neil Banfield insists his side are ready for the “intensity” of the season ahead.

The Ibrox side have added new signings in the summer but are hoping to nurture their younger talent going forward.

“With new players coming in you have to form a team and a squad,” Banfield told Sky Sports.

“The work that we’ve been doing in pre-season and we’ve had a really good camp, the players have gelled really nicely together.

“We’re really in a good position and things look really, really good for the season.

“The standard of every game we play is intense and the fans give you the intensity of having to win every game.

“The club are forward looking on producing young players and that can only stand them in good stead.

“Any strong club will always have a strong youth development programme and young players coming through.”