T﻿ransfer news: Gunners reject £30m Balogun offer

Brentford and Spain goalkeeper David Raya is now set to join Arsenal on loan with an option to buy next summer, rather than an immediate permanent move. (Athletic - subscription required)

Meanwhile, Arsenal have rejected a £30m bid from Ligue 1 side Monaco for their 22-year-old American striker Folarin Balogun. (90min)

Instead, the Gunners are considering offering Balogun and Japan full-back Takehiro Tomiyasu to Inter Milan, in exchange for their 26-year-old Italian midfielder Nicolo Barella. (Calciomercato - in Italian)

