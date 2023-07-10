McGregor is 'heartbeat' of Celtic - Rodgers

"Inspirational" Callum McGregor is "the heartbeat" of Celtic's team, says manager Brendan Rodgers.

The captain - who Rodgers hails as a "real selfless leader" - has signed a new five-year deal at the club he joined as a nine-year-old.

Rodgers, now on his second spell working at Celtic with the Scotland midfielder, says "the amazing news" is "extra special" for him as a manager.

"He’s a player that’s undervalued immensely," the former Liverpool boss adds. "It’s not really until you work with Callum that you really recognise the real qualities that he has.

"He’s taken on the responsibility of being captain of a worldwide institution with great effect and we’ll look to continue that development. At 30, he’s still got a lot that he can win and still lots of improvements to make.

"What’s most important is that he’s there for the team. He always has been. For me to have someone lead the team like that and be my coach on the field, it’s a great privilege to work with him."