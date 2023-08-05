Luton Town wrapped up their Premier League preparations with a defeat and a win in a double-header friendly against Bundesliga side VfL Bochum.

Fielding two entirely different XIs, the Hatters were beaten 2-1 in game one although the sight of Tom Lockyer heading an equaliser brought delight to the travelling band of Town supporters.

The second game proved more enjoyable for that group as Luke Berry's double and a diving header from Elijah Adebayo secured a 3-1 victory.

Striker Carlton Morris told Luton's social media, external the players had really benefitted from their pre-season trip to Germany.

"There is a lot we can take away from this experience," he said. "That we can learn and bring to our game back home.

"We are looking forward so much to next weekend. We have been working really hard for five weeks to build up to it and now we are geared and ready to get going."