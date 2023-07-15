Goalkeeper Mark Birighitti and defender Charlie Mulgrew are free to leave Dundee United, having not been given squad numbers, manager Jim Goodwin says.

"Yeah, we've had conversations with both players, honest conversations," he said when asked about the pair on BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound.

"Have to say they were both very professional in their understanding of what we're trying to do. Charlie, he's had a terrific career - he's not finished yet I don't think, he'll still have another move in him if that's what he opts to do.

"We've got a new singing in Kevin Holt in that position and a young lad in Ross Graham who is desperate for his opportunity and we don't want to block up that pathway.

"With Mark, it's a change I wanted to make. We've brought in Jack Walkton, a top goalkeeper, with English Championship experience. He's already experienced two promotions with previous clubs and we're hoping that he can get a third here with Dundee United."