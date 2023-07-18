Willian said he is "completely happy" after rejoining Fulham and signing a one-year contract.

The Brazilian winger's previous deal with the Cottagers had expired earlier this summer and he appeared to be close to a move to Nottingham Forest.

Willian told FFCtv: "I’m completely happy. Happy to sign one more year with Fulham.

"Happy to continue the work that I did last season with all my team-mates and the whole club. I think it’s a club that can do even better this season, so I’m happy to continue this amazing adventure."

Fulham vice-chairman Tony Khan added: "I'm thrilled Willian will return to Fulham for at least one more season.

"He was a very important addition last summer and was a significant contributor during one of the most successful Premier League campaigns our club has ever had.

"We're all very excited that he'll return to Craven Cottage as we aim for another successful season in the Premier League together. Come on, Fulham!"