Phil Parry, BBC Radio London

For the second time this summer, Brentford have broken their transfer record and the arrival of Nathan Collins fills an important piece in the jigsaw.

They needed extra recruitment into the central defensive area with the departure of Pontus Jansson and the likes of Ben Mee, Mathias Jorgensen and Ethan Pinnock all now in their 30s.

The Republic of Ireland international will bring his skills as a ball-playing defender to a team who like to bring it out from the back.

Speaking to the club website, he’s already confirmed that he is keen to combine stopping with starting - attacking moves that is: "I like to play football. I want to dribble, play and create. It starts at the back. I can play long balls and short balls. But, at the end of the day, I’m a defender and I have to head the ball, win it and win my challenges."

He has already proven to be a very effective defender and early in his career developed a reputation as a strong stopper with good physicality.

But observers have also seen his creative side, being able to carry the ball forward with dribbling skills and a good range of passing. He also has displayed his leadership potential wearing the captain's armband. All characteristics which fit in with Thomas Frank’s ideology.

Collins also fits the Brentford model of signing players who can improve the side now with their presence, but also add value to their potential for future sales.

And after short spells at his past three clubs, it will be interesting to see how he settles and whether west London becomes a more permanent home.

Sign up for Brentford news notifications