Wolves have signed goalkeeper Tom King on a free transfer.

The 28-year-old was at Northampton Town last season and has made more than 200 appearances across his spells at various clubs in the football league.

King, who has also had call-ups to the senior Wales squad, arrives at Molineux as third-choice keeper behind Jose Sa and Dan Bentley.

Wolves sporting director Matt Hobbs said: "Tom is a player who has played a lot of league games, has a great stature, good physicality and plenty of experience from his previous clubs.

"With this experience, he will be able to help our younger goalkeepers develop, while also allowing those who need senior football the opportunity to gain it out on loan rather than keeping them around the club as back-up to Jose and Dan.

"To be able to get a player like Tom on a free was really pleasing."