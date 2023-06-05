Tyrone Smith, BBC Scotland

It will be a summer of looking back, and looking forward, for St Johnstone great David Wotherspoon.

With his decade of service at an end for Saints, he will undoubtedly be reflecting on the memories of a glittering career in Perth, one which saw him win two Scottish Cups and a League Cup.

However, despite the emotional attachment he retains to his boyhood heroes, Wotherspoon is turning his attention to the next chapter in his playing career.

When asked if he feels he has still got a number of good playing years left in him, he was in no doubt. "Absolutely," he tells BBC Scotland.

The attacking midfielder clearly believes he retains the weapons in his footballing armoury to make an impact elsewhere.

After admitting he was "settled at St Johnstone and perhaps stuck in my ways", the Canada international says he believes there is "an exciting time" ahead.

Wotherspoon adds that he is "not finished yet". He also wants to continue his international career. He is sure to have plenty of suitors.

Whatever his future holds, the name David Wotherspoon will always live long in the hearts and minds of the St Johnstone fans, something that is not lost on the man himself.

"When I started out on my career, I wanted to play for Saints at some point," he says. "Even if it was towards the end. But it so happened to be that I would start a journey at the age of 23 and finish it at 33.

"At my boyhood team, it is just what dreams are made of. I appreciate all the support the fans have given me in the past few days, it has just been incredible.”