Fulham and Bayern yet to agree Palhinha deal

Phil McNulty, BBC Sport

Joao Palhinha's proposed move from Fulham to Bayern Munich is in the balance after the German transfer window closed at 17:00 BST.

The 28-year-old Portugal international was in Munich on Friday to undergo a medical after being given permission to travel to Germany by Fulham.

This was, however on the strict understanding that the transfer, believed to be worth around £65m, could be agreed between the clubs and with time running out no deal had yet been struck.

The window closed without confirmation from either side that a deal had been done, with German sources reporting the move was off - although Bayern and Fulham have yet to comment on the current situation.

Related Topics