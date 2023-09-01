Phil McNulty, BBC Sport

Joao Palhinha's proposed move from Fulham to Bayern Munich is in the balance after the German transfer window closed at 17:00 BST.

The 28-year-old Portugal international was in Munich on Friday to undergo a medical after being given permission to travel to Germany by Fulham.

This was, however on the strict understanding that the transfer, believed to be worth around £65m, could be agreed between the clubs and with time running out no deal had yet been struck.

The window closed without confirmation from either side that a deal had been done, with German sources reporting the move was off - although Bayern and Fulham have yet to comment on the current situation.