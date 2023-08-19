Martindale bemoans Nouble suitor 'time wasters'

Livingston manager David Martindale is "surprised there's been a lot of time wasters" after admitting there had only been "a couple of cheeky offers" for striker Joel Nouble.

The 27-year-old Englishman, for whom Livingston triggered a year's extension to his contract this summer, scored his second goal of the season as Ayr United were knocked out 2-0 in the Viaplay Cup last 16.

Martindale said in June he would be looking for a £1m transfer fee for Nouble, who signed for free after leaving Aldershot Town in 2021.

"I'm not wanting to start throwing numbers about," he told BBC Scotland what he would be looking for now. "Just a realistic offer for a player who is one of the best offensive players in the Scottish Premiership.

"I've had a couple of cheeky offers that are not worth my time if I'm perfectly honest. From England and a club in the Premiership up here.

"I'm not entertaining it. A couple in England, a couple of tentative enquiries from Turkey and Greece. I don't want to stand in anyone's way, but it needs to be beneficial to the club."

Nouble's goal, set up by Cristian Montano, who went on to score the second, was his first in six games since they both scored in the 3-0 group-stage win over Brechin City that started the season.

"I think his data is only going to get better as the season goes on," Martindale added." I think the big man can definitely go and play top-four, top-five in Scotland easily in my opinion and he could play top League One and the Championship.

"I'm surprised there's been a lot of time wasters."