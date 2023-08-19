'Hearts see off Aberdeen to secure Offiah loan'

Aberdeen expressed late interest in Brighton defender Odel Offiah, who joined Hearts on loan yesterday. (Daily Express, print edition)

Former Hearts defender Christos Karipidis, now team director of PAOK Salonika, insists travelling fans will have no safety fears in Greece but does warn of extreme temperatures for the Europa Conference League play-off. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Hearts midfielder Aidan Denholm, 19, reveals he considered quitting football last season and even asked his mum about a job in the bank she works in. (Scottish Sun)

Read all of Saturday's Scottish gossip.