Aberdeen 0-2 Hibernian: Your views

We asked for your reaction to Hibernian's win away to Aberdeen in David Gray's first game back in caretaker charge. Here is a selection of your responses:

Fergis: Fantastic result and full credit to everyone. Thought first half quite even, but Aberdeen starting second half well. We had to defend deep and credit goes to back four as I can only think of one real save for Marshall. Miller was excellent against Duk. Le Fondre and Doidge again gave us a different option up front. Huge result just before break.

Derek: Massive three points. From front to back, we put in a big performance. Big Marshall pulling off a blinding save and Sir David Grey making the right subs at the right time got us over the line. Huge three points, huge clean sheet and huge difference from this time last week.

Brian: At last. Stopped leaking goals. If David Gray gets some positive results in our next three games, he should get the job.

Deano: Looked more solid against Aberdeen. Mystifying how Lewis Miller wasn't fancied by Lee Johnson. Still think Youan would be better as an impact sub and start with Le Fondre and Vente in a 4-4-2.