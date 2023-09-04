Tottenham players are "playing with joy" under news boss Ange Postecoglou, says forward Son Heung-min.

The South Korea international scored his first goals of the season with a hat-trick against Burnley in Spurs' 5-2 rout at Turf Moor on Saturday.

"[Postecoglou] wants to have the ball, he wants to dominate the game and he wants to play as high as possible and in their half of the pitch, which our players are really interested in it and put a lot of effort into it," said Son.

"Everyone is enjoying it and you could see on the pitch that everyone is playing with joy, with the happiness, which is very helpful for the team."

There were concerns about where goals might come from for the north London side this season after striker Harry Kane's departure to Bayern Munich, but Postecoglou's side have scored at least two goals in every league game so far.

"Everyone has to take a big responsibility because you have no Harry Kane on your team," added Son.

"Everyone is good enough to step up, we have good players, especially on the wing, and then we got a new signing [Brennan Johnson] as well, so we're very excited about it.

"Everyone, not just me, I think this is team sport so everyone has to take a big responsibility to score the goals and be hungry for the goals."