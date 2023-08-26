Everton have lost their opening three league games for the first time since 1990-91, while it’s the first time they’ve ever lost their opening three games without scoring a single goal.

Wolves have won three consecutive away league games against Everton for the very first time.

Everton have failed to score in 17 Premier League games since the start of last season, with only Bournemouth failing to hit the back of the net on more occasions (19).