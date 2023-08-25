Roy Hodgson has been speaking to the media before his side take on Brentford on Saturday.

Here are the best lines from the Crystal Palace manager before the away trip:

Matheus Franca will need another scan before the end of the month on the stress injury he was carrying when he signed for the club.

Hodgson says the Eagles will "draw up a new plan" for Franca after the scan, adding: “In the very best of scenarios it will be that he’s OK, and we can really accelerate his training and get him back onto the field of play with us. In a worst case scenario, it might mean he needs more time to recover from the injury.”

On midfielder Will Hughes' return from injury, Hodgson said: "The latest I heard is that they are expecting him to be available to train with us on Thursday of next week."

Jean-Philippe Mateta will be on the bench against Brentford and Hodgson said there is a "good chance" he will feature.

Hodgson says he is "more than satisfied" with the performances against Sheffield United and Arsenal but that having Franca, Hughes and Michael Olise back will be key, adding: "That will strengthen our attacking positions, which at the moment we are somewhat limited in."

Get Palace news and analysis direct to your device