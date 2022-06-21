Charlie Adam says he was told to "find a new club" by Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers after a pre-season game against Hearts.

The former Scotland midfielder admitted the nature of his exit in 2012 was "brutal" and was not what he was expecting after just one season at Anfield.

"I just don't think Brendan fancied me," he said. "Nothing had been said and then I was just pulled into his office and told the club needed the money so I had to find a new club.

"That was a big shock to me."

Rodgers had been appointed in summer 2012 and Adam accepts there was stiff competition for places at Anfield but wishes he had stuck around a bit longer instead of heading to Stoke.

"Liverpool had just spent a lot of money on Joe Allen, plus they already had Jonjo Shelvey, Lucas Leiva and Jordan Henderson as well as obviously Steven Gerrard," he said.

"Looking back though I should have stayed an extra year - who knows what would have happened?

"Take Jordan. Liverpool were trying to swap him with Clint Dempsey at the time, he refused to go and look how that turned out."

On the latest edition of BBC Scotland's This Sporting Life podcast, Adam gives an emotional interview, ranging from the beginning of his football career to the sadness he still feels 10 years on from his father taking his own life.

