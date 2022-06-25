McCart poised for Rotherham switch

Jamie McCart is on his way out of St Johnstone, with the defender having provisionally agreed terms with Rotherham United.

The newly-promoted English Championship club confirmed they expect to compete the signing of the 25-year-old early next week when his Perth deal expires.

McCart moved to McDiarmid Park from Inverness Caledonian Thistle in January 2020 and has made more than 100 apperances as well as winning the Scottish and League Cup in his first full season with the club.