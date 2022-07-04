West Ham or Everton - where should Lingard go?

Jesse Lingard signing for West Ham "would make the most sense", but a switch to Everton instead "would be really interesting".

Those are the views of former England goalkeeper Siobhan Chamberlain and Telegraph columnist Jim White, who ran the rule over football's talented pool of free agents on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"If Lingard wants to go to the World Cup, he needs to make an immediate impact - so West Ham makes the most sense," said Chamberlain.

"He's been there and thrived before and if he could do the same for the first three months of the season, he won't doubt that he would be selected."

White noted that if Lingard did go to Goodison Park, he would reunite with Dele Alli. Both players excelled in England's midfield during their run to the World Cup semi-finals in 2018.

"You'd have thought, after that tournament, both would be fixtures in the England side for the next five years," he said. "But they've gone into reverse.

"Frank Lampard might think there's a chance for them both to prove what they are and to get back on track. They could really revive their careers."

