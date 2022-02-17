Conte never afraid to speak his mind

George Cummins, BBC Sport

Tottenham have been unfortunate in that when they put Antonio Conte up for a round of interviews they were not expecting to lose three Premier League games in a row, a run that has totally changed the dynamic of their season.

Some figures at Spurs will feel Conte's comments in an interview with Sky Sport Italia have been taken out of context.

Others will wonder why he has made another stinging criticism of their actions during the transfer window just 17 days after it closed. At the beginning of February, Conte called it a "strange" transfer window when four players left (Alli, Lo Celso, N’Dombele and Gill) and "they had to correct past mistakes in the market".

The Italian will sit down with the media on Friday and will explain more then.

Conte has never been afraid to speak his mind. The worry for Tottenham fans will be whether it's the start of the manager distancing himself from problems he can see on the horizon.