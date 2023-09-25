Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright says the Gunners must be more ruthless in front of goal if they are to challenge for the Premier League title this season.

Gabriel Jesus missed a huge chance to make it 2-0 in Sunday's 2-2 north London derby draw with Tottenham when he robbed James Maddison of possession before smashing over the bar.

Spurs then fought back twice to take a point from the Emirates.

"If you are going to try to chase down a City, if you are going to stay in that top four and try to win the league, then the chances you're creating - through good play and the closing down - you have to take," Wright told Match of the Day 2.

"Those are the margins. If that's what you're doing it for, you have to take the chance.

"You need to score those goals - 2-0 makes that a different game. We'd have probably seen a different kind of Spurs because 2-0 down in the derby is different to 1-0."