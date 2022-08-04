Following Dominic Calvert-Lewin's "freak injury" we asked you does Frank Lampard need more firepower up front or might Calvert-Lewin find his form this season?

Here are some thoughts:

Martin: Desperately need goalscoring options, particularly with DCL out. I think we've bought well so far, although slightly uninspiring. But a goalscorer is vital. Alli will have to step up.

Stephen: We’ve always needed another striker once we lost Richardson to Tottenham.

Anthony: It's blatantly obvious we need as we have needed for months another striker, all the talk coming out of Everton is needing to replace Richarlison and now two days to kick-off and we have no strikers. Even Rondon is suspended.

Jonesy: We definitely need to bring in a double figures goalscorer to fill a Richarlison shaped gap. Maybe a DCL shaped gap this weekend will reinforce this problem but the fact that players suffer injuries as often as they do frustrates me.