St Johnstone midfielder Murray Davidson is optimistic his side can banish last season's struggles and have a successful campaign.

The Perth men only survived via the Premiership relegation play-offs, having won a Scottish and League Cup double a year earlier.

Ahead of Saturday's visit of Aberdeen, 34-year-old Davidson said: "It's early in the season so I've not seen a lot of every other team.

"But I look at our team and I'm confident we've got enough ability to have a successful season.

"I've said for years that it's fine margins in this league. There were certain things last year we could have done better, such as defending set-pieces, because it can be the smallest thing that you win or lose a game from.

"I look at the team training every day and I've seen the the start of the season, and I see no reason why we can't be successful."