Man City trio feature in Garth's team of the week

Every week Garth Crooks picks his team of the week and on the opening weekend of the season a trio of City players feature...

Ilkay Gundogan

Everyone is understandably talking about Erling Haaland's exceptional acceleration that won him the penalty, but it was Gundogan's defence-splitting pass that put him in there.

The Germany international then controlled the first half for Manchester City and, later, the game. The way Gundogan was desperate to lay another goal on for Haaland in the second half, when he had the perfect opportunity to score himself, suggests City's players are very keen to see the Norwegian superstar succeed at the Etihad.

Kevin de Bruyne

It can't be much fun if you're playing against City and when De Bruyne and Gundogan are in the starting line-up. You know you are not going to see much of the ball and, if you're lucky and don't get too close, they might spare you further embarrassment.

Well, you couldn't help feeling that's how West Ham's players approached this match. The Hammers didn't lay a glove on City which was rather disappointing. West Ham teams that played at Upton Park in the past never cared about reputations.

Erling Haaland

Watching De Bruyne and Gundogan supplying quality service for Haaland to do what he does best must be a cause for concern for rivals like Liverpool.

There is no doubt these two clubs will be fighting it out again for the Premier League title, but City's latest addition demonstrated the power and pace that would terrify any team.

I am not in the slightest bit swayed by the over-the-top predictions that this lad can score 30 or 40 goals in the Premier League, but I did sit up and take notice of the electric turn of pace a man of Haaland's size could generate. That was scary.

