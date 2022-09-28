Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

It is just as well that John McGinn is a good sport. We can think of sportsmen who would have taken offence at being asked, as McGinn was the other day by an intrepid colleague at BBC Scotland, to discuss the importance of his much-discussed bottom to the way he plays.

"I always say if I didn’t have my backside, I’d be at Yeovil. No disrespect to Yeovil," said McGinn.

Having been a bouncy, lively presence on and off the field since he first arrived at Villa Park, there were few complaints when McGinn was appointed captain of Villa in the summer.

In quite a short time, however, a real difference has opened up between how he is regarded for club and country. Arguably the key man in Steve Clarke’s competitive Scotland side, McGinn’s record of scoring and contributing to goals is increasingly impressive. At the same time, while wearing the armband, his influence on Villa has faded in recent months.

Perhaps this unsteady form is in part due to getting used to the responsibility of leadership. "We thought it might happen," said Steven Gerrard, saying that he felt McGinn might be trying too hard. "That’s not a fault, that’s John McGinn. It will take time."

If that is the explanation, it’s reasonable to hope that McGinn will recover his best form for Villa too, as the season goes on. It may also be relevant, though, that he plays in a rather deeper position for Villa these days, compared to his role behind the striker for his country. With Philippe Coutinho, Emi Buendia and Leon Bailey in the squad, there may not be a vacancy for him to play there for his club.

Instead, the injury to Boubacar Kamara leaves a gap alongside McGinn among the deeper-lying midfielders. Douglas Luiz and recent signing Leander Dendoncker are among those who could fill in, but Villa are so fully-stocked with midfielders that McGinn’s presence as a starter cannot be guaranteed.

Gerrard’s main focus this week may be a short-term view of which players he has available, and how best to cover for absentees. Until Kamara and Diego Carlos are available, Gerrard’s squad is strikingly similar to the line-up from the second half of last season, when he first arrived, which only goes to show how difficult it can be to revamp a Premier League squad however much you spend.