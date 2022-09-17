S﻿imon Stone, BBC Sport

It is starting to feel like you have to look at City really carefully to find faults significant enough to derail their attempt to complete a third successive title triumph.

By the law of averages, Erling Haaland must stop scoring at some point but no defence at present looks capable of it.

Bruno Lage spoke afterwards of a desire to exert pressure on City in their own half of the field.

Yet Pep Guardiola’s side pass the ball themselves so brilliantly, in such tight spaces, only the very best teams can manage it.