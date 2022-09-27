M﻿atty Renton, The Magpie Channel TV, external

England may have got a draw against old foes Germany on Monday but, to be honest, a 10-0 win wouldn’t have changed my mind on Gareth Southgate.

Southgate was always going to have credit in the bank for his achievements at the past two major tournaments and the FA isn't going to dismiss him now with less than two months until Qatar.

But, when it all comes crumbling down after this World Cup (a quarter-final exit at best), it will be time to move on to the next manager.

That manager needs to be braver, bolder, modern and attacking. It pains me to say it - I do not want to lose him - but it isn’t a surprise that Eddie Howe is favourite to succeed Southgate.

I don’t think he would leave Newcastle just yet. He’s at the most exciting project in world football and probably believes, if he keeps doing a great job, he’ll have the chance to manage his country in the future.

Whoever the FA appoints, they have to entertain fans rather than putting them to sleep with pragmatic football. An array of attacking talent is going to waste and the chance of a long-awaited piece of silverware is slipping away once again.