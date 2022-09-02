Brighton v Leicester: Team news

Billy Gilmour is available for his Brighton debut following his move from Chelsea.

Adam Lallana and Jakob Moder remain out but Joel Veltman is available, while Jeremy Sarmiento has returned to training.

Leicester could hand a debut to new signing Wout Faes, who has joined from Reims to replace Wesley Fofana, who has joined Chelsea.

Ricardo Pereira and Ryan Bertrand remain long-term absentees for Leicester.

The Foxes may again be without Daniel Amartey, who missed Thursday's defeat to Manchester United with a muscle issue.

