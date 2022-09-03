New midfield signing Stephen Kelly could make his debut for Livingston, but he'll need to do so from the bench.

Manager David Martindale makes one change to the starting XI from midweek as James Penrice comes in for Andrew Shinnie. Morgan Boyes misses out.

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson rings the changes following the midweek League Cup exit to Kilmarnock, with five changes to his starting line-up.

Striker Stephen Humphrys was signed on deadline day and he is named in the starting line-up. Midfielder Orestis Kiomourtzoglou hasn't yet made the matchday squad.

Hearts also announced the signing of goalkeeper Zander Clark on Friday evening but Ross Stewart is on the bench with captain Craig Gordon starting.

Midfielder Jorge Grant and defender Stephen Kingsley are available again and both start, with Gary Mackay-Steven and Toby Sibbick also recalled to the first XI.

Michael Smith, Alan Forrest and Peter Haring, Josh Ginnelly and Lawrence Shankland all drop to the bench.

