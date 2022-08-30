As a fee is agreed with Ajax for Antony, we take a closer look at the winger's journey from Brazil's favelas to becoming Manchester United's second-most expensive signing.

Marcus Alves, BBC Sport

A much stronger footballer now, having gained seven kilos of muscle mass during the pandemic, Antony is set to be included in Brazil's squad for the World Cup in November.

Hailed by the Selecao boss Tite for his "velvet feet", he has also won over Neymar with his pace and dribbling skills. The PSG superstar even defended him during a South American qualifier when the winger was asked to pass the ball more. "No, let the kid dribble and do his own thing!" Neymar reacted on the pitch.

Antony has a similar confidence in the United manager Erik ten Hag after the pair worked together for two seasons at Ajax and he credits the Dutchman for his transformation into a much more clinical player.

They will have to conquer Old Trafford now to justify the price tag that made the Brazilian United's second most expensive signing.

Former Sao Paulo executive director Alexandre Passaro said: "It may seem like he's just a 22-year-old boy, that things are moving too fast for him and he doesn't have much experience. But I can tell you one thing: every coach that works with him doesn't want to let him go. It has happened with Ten Hag, but with other coaches in Brazil like Andre Jardine and Tite.

"They have a different perception of Antony because they know the phenomenon that he is in the daily work, the absurd things that he does with the ball, how talented he is.

"He's the kind of player that delivers what you need and gives you no trouble. It would obviously be highly unlikely that a team like Manchester City or Tottenham paid the same money for him, but Ten Hag knows what he's getting."

